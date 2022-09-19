Gridlock, chaos as Students block Lagos Airport Road

University students protesting the seven-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday morning blocked a section of the access road to the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

The development led to gridlock along the axis as the vehicular movement in and out of the airport was stalled.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said police officers have been deployed to the scene to maintain order.

“Our men are there,” he said in a telephone chat on Monday morning, as per ChannelsTV.

The National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Giwa Temitope, confirmed to that policemen are at the protest scene.

“They are here to protect us. Nobody has been harassed but we are not relenting. No retreat, no surrender,” he said.

NANS members threatened to ground activities at the local and international airports across the country effective today as part of efforts to drive home their demand that the ASUU strike is called off.

More to follow…

