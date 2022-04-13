Gridlock as powerline in Maryland, Lagos goes up in flames [Video]

Mayhem broke out in the Maryland area of Lagos State over a fire incident.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying the fire started from an electric pole close to the Independence bridge.

It was learnt that the incident caused gridlock in the area as passengers, residents and passers-by scampered to safety.

“It happened yesterday (Tuesday) but the video started trending this morning (Wednesday). We don’t have a detailed record of the incident.

“The disco has disconnected the power supply to the powerline. No casualty and no injury,” Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said.

“The public is hereby assured that the viral video going round this morning actually occurred yesterday night and was handled immediately.

“The traffic flow was clear and going on smoothly since yesterday. It is surprising to see distress alert on the same issue.

“The Ikeja Electric Distribution have been contacted to rectify the depot. A high tension cable fell on the ground and caused sparkling and spread to the Underbridge Street light. There is no cause for alarm since yesterday,” the agency said in an update.

