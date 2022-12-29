Greta Thunberg Drags Andrew Tate After He Bragged About His Collection of Cars

Greta Thunberg read Andrew Tate for filth after the medial personality tagged her to a tweet on his page, in which he bragged about having 33 cars.

“I have 33 cars,” he tweeted at the teenager. “My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

And Thunberg responded with a scorching tweet that had garnered more than two million likes as at press time. “yes, please do enlighten me,” she said, “email me at smalldickenergy@ .”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...