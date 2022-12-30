Search
Greta Thunberg’s Clapback Leads to Andrew Tate’s Arrest in Romania!

Celebrity

Andrew Tate has been arrested by the authorities in Romania on charges of human trafficking. And this comes less than a day after his squabble with Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

In case you missed the drama, the medial personality tagged Thunberg in a tweet in which he bragged about having 33 cars.

“I have 33 cars,” he tweeted at the teenager. “My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

And Thunberg responded with a scorching tweet that read: “yes, please do enlighten me,” she said, “email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

In his rebuttal, Tate shared a video of himself in a bathrobe, with someone delivering a box of pizza to him as he mocked the activist.

Well, it turns out that the pizza box was all the clue Romanian authorities needed to track him down in Bucharest and arrest him and his brother Tristan on charges of human trafficking.

The brothers have been under investigation since April, with prosecutors saying that they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said, per Reuters. “They would have gained important sums of money.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

