Greet Me Properly, Anita Joseph Insists as She Laments Poor Greeting Etiquette

Anita Joseph has taken to social media to bare her mind on an issue she feels strongly about – Greeting.

The actress posted a video on her Instagram t where she addressed the rising lack of greeting etiquette prevalent in today’s society.

Anita Joseph stated that many people do not like to greet others nowadays and those who manage to, do not greet properly.

She noted that she loves to be greeted and has demanded that people accord her that respect in not only greeting her but greeting her properly as that was how she was raised.

