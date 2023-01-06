Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Greek Island from Film, Knives Out: Glass Onion on Sale for $450 Million

The private Greecian island in the second installment of the Knives Out franchise, ‘Glass Onions’ has been listed on Zillow for $450 million.

The island  was the home of the fictional character Miles Bron from the movie.

The island, called Glass Onion, is located on the Peloponnese peninsula and has a view of the Aegean or Ionian Sea. It is made up of 29,000 square feet, 17 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a spa, and a single parking space on the roof. The island’s main attraction is a 65-foot-tall glass pavilion on top of the main residence that is designed to look like the layers of an onion. The price listed for the island is $450 million. See photos.

