Great News as Glo Battle of The Year Premieres This February

The excitement in the air is palpable as a new season of Glo Battle Of The Year Nigeria is here again.

The 2022 of edition of the dance reality TV show is set to premiere on February 5, 2022.

Digital solutions provider, Globacom made the announcement, stating that from 8:00pm on Saturday, the highly anticipated dance reality TV show will be begin on its mobile streaming app, GloTV.

“Since we kicked off the “call for entry” phase of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria COMPETITION, we have been amazed by the response we received. The array of Nigerian talents we have seen has been nothing short of exceptional and we are excited to show the world the quality of dance talents and entertainment Nigeria has.”

“We appreciate the commitment of our partners and project team who have been instrumental in bringing the show to episodic viewing for the first time in Nigeria. We are confident that the talents and the viewing audience are in for an exhilarating experience. We urge them to get the GloTV app on myglotv.com and watch the talents dance their way to mega millions”.

The show, which is the biggest dance reality competition in the world, will offer millions of cash prizes to winners across seven dance categories and also the opportunity to win the grand prize of representing Nigeria at the international battle of the year.

The show’s unique format features three stages – beginning with the regional battle rounds and quarter finals, followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows.

The seasoned coaches of the show will include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

The reality TV show which will air OVER thirteen episodes will be hosted by award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun, and is expected to keep viewers glued to their screens and on the edge of their seats.