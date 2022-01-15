Graphic Video: 18-Year-Old Who Threw Newborn Baby Into a Dumpster Placed on House Arrest

An 18-year-old girl, Alexis Avila, has been placed on house arrest for throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster in New Mexico.

According to a regional report from KCBD, Avila appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges. In a statement, Avila’s attorney Martin Wolfson said that they were “grateful” for the court’s decision.

Complex adds: “Avila is not allowed to leave her residence except for school, employment, medical or psychological services, or church. Additionally, she will wear an ankle monitor until trial and is barred from (among other things) using social media and being around any child under the age of 10, including her own.”

Only last week, per Associated Press report, people were searching the dumpster (located behind a mall in the city of Hobbs) “for anything of value” when they discovered the baby. The baby reportedly had been inside the dumpster for around six hours. Avila——who is said to have later told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant until this month—was ultimately identified due to security footage.

The baby is currently under the care of the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department.

