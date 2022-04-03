Grammys: Angelique Kidjo Beats Wizkid and More to Win Best Global Music Album

Congratulations to Angelique Kidjo!
The legendary singer has now been declared the winner of the Best Global Music Album category at the ongoing Grammy Awards, beating the likes of Wizkid, Femi and Made Kuti, and more.
See the nominees:
- “Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)” − Rocky Dawuni
- “East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” − Daniel Ho & Friends
- “Mother Nature” − Angélique Kidjo
- “Legacy +” − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
- “Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” − Wizkid
And see the Kidjo’s announcement:
Congrats Best Global Music Album winner –
'Mother Nature' @angeliquekidjo #GRAMMYs
WATCH: https://t.co/iZP2mSPJkJ
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022