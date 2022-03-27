Grammy-Nominated Rapper Chika Shares Suicide Note on Social Media

Chika’s fans are deeply worried for her after the rapper took to her Instagram to share a note that implies she is about to harm herself.

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because I don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary,” she wrote. “It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. the painless way. I am tired of myself too.”

She went on to add that she won’t be sorry for the people she is leaving behind and won’t be bothered with the burden of the people who refused to help her during challenging times.