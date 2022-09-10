Grammy nominated artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe to host “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022

Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe was named host of the trailblazing “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022. Taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30, the broadcast premiere will air Wednesday, 05 October at 02:00 WAT on BET Africa DStv Channel 129.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to this year’s best in hip hop culture. The official “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters are to be announced at a later date.

“Fat Joe is hip hop royalty. He has represented the artform and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today,” says, Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip hop stars.”

“At BET Africa, one of our largest tentpole events is The Hip Hop Awards. Through this platform, we can honour and affirm the greatest entertainers of all time while also celebrating music, passion, and excellence around the world. Fat Joe is the ideal host for this awards ceremony because he is a musical icon, a hip hop legend, and a significant contributor to music in general. We are confident that he will carry the show brilliantly in his capacity as host,” says Monde Twala, Senior Vice President of Editorial and General Manager Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” says Fat Joe. “It’s truly an honour to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards and I can’t thank Connie and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture and entertainment, honour the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”

The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 press application form to request credentials to cover the red carpet, show, and more is accessible via this link.

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

For more information about “BET Hip Hop Awards” including the latest news and updates, visit BET.

