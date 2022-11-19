Graffiti Artist Banksy Tells Fans to Shoplift From Guess After Company Took His Artwork

Banksy took to his Instagram to tell fans to shoplift from GUESS after the London chapter of the company used his artwork without his permission.

“Attention all shoplifters. Please go to Guess on Regents Street. They’ve helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?” he wrote on his page.

The displayed clothes by the company show t-shirts and jackets emblazoned with Banksy’s Thug for Life Bunny and on the backdrop was the artist’s well-known print of a man throwing flowers.

According to BBC, the company collaborated with Brandalised for this collection, which has a license to sell Banksy memorabilia to fans.

Well, Banksy isn’t happy with this.

It took only a moment before the post went viral and the company quickly had to shut down for the day because of this.

