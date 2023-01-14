Grace Makun Shuts Down Viral Rumour That Husband, Yomi Makun is Gay

Grace Makun, the wife of popular Lagos clothier Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual has responded to the viral rumour that her husband is gay.

The mother of two who runs a jewelry business, took to her Instagram to shut down the claim that she allegedly caught her husband having sex with a popular comedian in his office.

An Instagram blog had insinuated this on Friday, January 13, via a story it put up. Though no names were mentioned, the story dropped clues that made readers conclude that the person in question is Yomi Casual.

Well, his wife wasn’t going to let that run unchecked and shut down the claim in a lengthy Instagram post.

She asked that the blogger produce substantiative proof to back up his/her claim in the next 24 hours and also called out consumers of such salacious gossip.

