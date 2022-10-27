Govs Umahi, Ayade visit Wike in Port Harcourt

As political permutations ahead of the 2023 general elections gather steam, two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Wednesday night visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The two APC governors – Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade; were accompanied by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Wike and Umahi were former allies before the latter’s move to the APC. The two engaged in war of words following the defection of the Ebonyi State governor to the APC.

However, the former foes may have perfectly sealed their reconciliation as Umahi, for the third time within six months, on Wednesday night, visited Wike in Port Harcourt. He previously visited the Rivers governor in June and in August 2022

Though the details of Wednesday’s meeting were unknown as of press time as none of the four governors addressed journalists after the closed-door session, there are indications of a political alliance ahead of next February’s presidential poll.

