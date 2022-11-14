Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu Sings High Praises of Nestoil Boss Over Ultra-modern Building Donation

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu couldn’t resist singing the high praises of Nestoil Boss, Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi for the kindness he has shown towards Lagos State.

The number 1 citizen of the centre of excellence hailed the noiseless yet impactful philanthropy of the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nestoil Group.

Days back, the business tycoon declared open the ultra-modern Obijackson Centre Lagos (Okija Town Union Building), Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

This was done to alleviate the of stress his fellow Okija brethren, straddling about 30 villages in Anambra State who used to move from one location to the other to have their town hall meetings.

The well-appointed building, which will henceforth serve as the meeting point for all Okija people, was declared open by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. According to the governor,

“In Lagos, our strength lies in our diversity, and that is what sets us apart. We have created an enabling environment for people and businesses from all walks of life to thrive. Therefore, it was a pleasure to attend the commissioning of the OBIJACKSON CENTER (Okija Town Union Building) in Amuwo Odofin LGA. This center was built by my dear friend, Dr Ernest Nnaemeka Azudialu-Obiejesi OFR, Chairman/CEO of Obijackson Group and Foundation.”

Obiejesi’s philanthropy goes beyond Lagos as the donation of the building is coming barely a year after the billionaire businessman and his wife founded a school called Gonzaga Jesuit College in Okija, a co-educational institution whose goal is not just to educate, but to form people of depth – intellectually, spiritually, and psychologically; and form people who are open to change, who exercise aptitude for personal conversion and social transformation.

Azudialu does all these under the auspices of the Obijackson Foundation established to tackle the issues of extreme poverty, illiteracy, hunger, and poor healthcare and make a real and measurable change in Eastern Nigeria and beyond. “The organisation is dedicated to improving the socio-economic well-being of the nation’s people through improved access to good quality education and healthcare in addition to cultural enrichment. Our intervention areas range from community development initiatives to food programmes to health schemes, the gemstone of which is the Obijackson Children’s Hospital in Okija, Anambra State,” he said.

It was also under the foundation that he built the the Obijackson Women and Children’s Hospital in Okija, which he has evolved into the foremost women & paediatric healthcare institution – the first of its kind in eastern Nigeria. The hospital, with state-of-the-art diagnostic, surgical and other equipment, has delivered hundreds of women. Patients who have no funds to pay for treatment are catered for by the Obijackson Foundation. Nobody has turned away from this hospital on account of their inability to pay their bills. Dr Azudialu says the sheer profile of the hospital and the impact in saving the lives of women and children across eastern Nigeria makes this project extremely humbling and fulfilling for him. The hospital directly employs about 100 locals. Hundreds more are indirect employees in the form of contractors and other service providers.

