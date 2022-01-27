Thursday, January 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Government has a Lot More to Gain if They Fix Country ~ Simi Says

Simi has an advice to the people in power who run the government of the day.

The singer and mother of one shared that the folks in authority, have so much more to gain if they fix the country.

Simi questioned how much a person can steal or spend and wondered why the government has refused to see the big picture.

“I do not for the life of me, understand how the government does not see how much they, we have so much much much more to gain if they actually fixed the country. Why are they so blind to the big picture. How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people,” she asked.

 

