Gov Yahaya Bello’s nephew nailed in N10bn fraud

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, remanded Ali Bello, a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and one Dauda Sulaiman in prison pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

They were remanded upon arraignment alongside one Abdulsalami Hudu, Cashier of Kogi State House Administration (now at large) on a 10-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering.

Bello and Sulaiman are accused of fraudulently withdrawing a sum of N10, 270,556,800 (Ten Billion, Two Hundred and Seventy Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand Eight Hundred Naira), from the Kogi State treasury, which they delivered to a Bureau de Change operator, Rabiu Tafada in Abuja to keep or change to foreign currencies for personal gains.

They however pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Justice Omotosho admitted the defendants to bail in the sum One Billion Naira each and two sureties who are to provide a bond of N2billion each and have a landed property valued at N500 million.

The judge thereafter sent the defendants to Kuje Correctional centre, Abuja pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions and adjourned the matter till February 6, 2023 for hearing.

