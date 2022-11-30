Gov Yahaya Bello acquires $60m Chinese surveillance to police Kogi  people

The Kogi government has partnered Chinese investors on a first-of-its-kind high-technology security architecture to tackle terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

The Kogi government and Chinese Firm, Hytera sealed the agreement in Abuja.

Abdulkareem Siyaka, Kogi State Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership Agency CEO, disclosed that the project would create 685,000 jobs and attract over N591 billion in investment yearly while encouraging migration to Kogi’s rural areas.

Mr Siyaka added that Kogi had already acquired a 5G licence from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

“We are putting the whole state on the map, real-time, virtual, audio and visual, so as you enter Kogi state from anywhere, we will see you. I won’t go into too much detail because of the sensitivity of the architecture. But the components will be manned by a command/control centre,” the government official explained.

“The idea is that the moment you come into the state, we will see you. If you’re driving, if you are walking, you have metal. If you are talking, we will be able to pick it,” Mr Siyaka revealed. “And then, if you do something wrong, we will be able to intercept you using our field personnel on the ground etc.”

Governor Yahaya Bello said he was confident of the project, which will be driven by a 5G network and a 30mw gas-powered electricity plant built by an American company.

Mr Bello said this would not only ensure a safer Kogi but also improve economic and infrastructural development.

“There cannot be any meaningful development without adequate security. We are a serious government ready to harness every one of our resources for the benefit of our people. We will continue to do our best,” noted the Kogi governor.

He added, “We have received several awards in terms of providing safety and security for our people. That is a call to do more, and we will do more.”

