Gov Uzodimma confirms Ohanaeze’s George Obiozor’s death

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has confirmed the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

Obiozor reportedly died of heart related disease on Monday, though no official confirmation was made.

However, confirming the development, the Imo Governor in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday night, said the deceased was a “renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.”

He added that, “The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues”.

According to the Governor, burial arrangements would be announced in due course by the family of the deceased

