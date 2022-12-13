Gov Uzodimma clears air on politically motivated attacks on INEC Offices

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has condemned the incessant attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, describing them as “politically contrived”.

The governor made the comment at the Imo Police Command Headquarters in Owerri on Monday in the aftermath of an attack on the INEC headquarters in the South-East state which led to five deaths.

“If we collaborate this with the events of the past, we have continuously said that what is happening in Imo State is politically contrived,” he said while addressing the press after the visit.

“Some people think that they can win the election yet they don’t want the election. How would they now win?”

With less than three months to the general election, Governor Uzodimma described the attacks as a distraction to the electoral body.

Three of the attackers were killed while two police officers died in the incident.

The incident, which happened as voters begin the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general election, INEC said, is systematic.

