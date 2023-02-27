Gov Ugwuanyi loses Senate bid to LP’s Ezea

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lost his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Ugwuanyi was defeated by Okechukwu Ezea of Labour Party in the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

While Ezea scored 104,948 votes to emerge the winner, Ugwuanyi came second with 46,948 votes.

Ugwuanyi who is completing his second term as the governor of Enugu State was bidding to represent the Enugu North District in the red chamber. He was a member of the House of Representatives before being elected governor in 2015.

