Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gov Udom Emmanuel signs N700bn budget into law

Politics

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed into law the state’s budget of N700 billion for the 2023 fiscal year.

The figure is N2.999 billion higher than the N697.005 earlier presented by the governor to the House of Assembly. The  0.4% upward review by the House of Assembly is to accommodate some interventions on roads. The new figure comprises recurrent expenditure of N344.005 billion and N355.995 billion capital expenditure.

Performing the brief signing ceremony during an expanded State Executive Council meeting on Friday at the Exco Chambers of Government House in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel thanked the lawmakers, Budget Office and all other agencies that have played roles towards the timely passage of the 2023 budget and successes recorded by his administration in the various areas of development.

He affirmed that such cooperations have aided the completion of over 4300 Inter-ministerial Direct Labour projects, maintaining that the different arms of the state government will continue to work together in the interest of the people.

“I thank the Speaker and Members of the State House of Assembly,” Emmanuel stated.

“Without their cooperation, we wouldn’t have gone as far as we have gone.  I want to thank the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Appropriation.

“I really need to thank the Permanent Secretaries for the support they have given to Executive members and most especially the Director of Budget”, he said.

“Government is one. We are running the same government; we are serving the same people; we have the same purpose.  People must understand that whatever we are doing here is for everybody.”

