Gov Tambuwal stops salaries of striking lecturers

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has stopped the salaries of striking lecturers of the state-owned university.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had declared strike in February over the demand for improved welfare, among others.

All efforts to make lecturers return to classroom have not yielded results.

While interacting with youths at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa, at the weekend, Tambuwal said, “Last month, I stopped the payment of their salaries because I have been magnanimous enough by paying them more than five month salary without work.

“I asked them to resume work or forfeit their salaries because they have no reason whatsoever to continue with the strike.

“The issues raised by ASUU branches in federal universities are not the same with what obtains in the state university. If they have other issues they should come forward with them, otherwise we will not pay them their salaries until they go back to the classroom,” he said.

He admonished the lecturers to resume work if indeed they have the interest of the state and its students at heart.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Information, who is also the overseer of the ministry of youths and sports development, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, thanked the governor for carrying the youths in the state along by initiating various empowerment programmes that benefit them.

He also commended the Governor for youth’s inclusiveness in various sector of his administration.

