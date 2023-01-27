Gov Sule’s son, Hassan, drops dead

Mr. Hassan Sule, first son of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has died suddenly, aged 36 years.

Hassan, who got married to his first wife, Hajiya Sule, in June last year, died in Lafia, the state capital, in the late hours of yesterday, Thursday, January 26, 2023, but the death was not made public until this morning via a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday January 26, 2023.

“Hassan died at the age of 36.

“The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday at 10am.”

