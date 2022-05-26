Gov Soludo declares curfew in 8 Anambra LGAs

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has declared curfew in eight local government areas of the state as a result of insecurity, occasioned by gunmen attacks.

Soludo, in a state wide broadcast made on Wednesday evening, enjoined the people of the state to join hands with him to achieve his dream of making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Referring to criminal gangs in the broadcast, Soludo said: “The tiny but vicious gangs that have invaded our state and terrorising us are mostly in eight local governments in Anambra and three neighboring local governments in Imo State.

“They are in our forests, communities, and houses owned by individuals. They don’t come from the air, and hence are not “unknown” gunmen. They are known. You know them, but are either too scared to speak up or out of indifference. But for how long will you be silent while our people continue to be killed in the most cruel and barbaric manner?

“The security agencies will continue to do their part, but we the people, must proclaim that Enough is Enough and demonstrate full ownership.”

As part of ways to curb the menace, Soludo unveiled more phone numbers to be used by citizens of the state to report suspected cases of crime.

He also added: “With effect from tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, 2022, a 6pm to 6am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.

“Until further notice also, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stops. The youths of every community in the zone are hereby enjoined to assist the security agencies in the implementation of this policy and are mandated to seize any such motorcycle or tricycle on the spot.

“Local Vigilantes should report such motorcycles or tricycles (keke) immediately, and they will be confiscated by the government and the owner prosecuted. The Okada, Keke, and shuttle bus union leaders must take responsibility to report their members who are involved in criminal activities.

“We shall review this after two weeks, and if members of these unions continue to be involved in criminal activities, the government will have no choice but to either disband the Unions and/or ban them out rightly in the state.”

The governor said no part of Anambra State shall be used as camps for criminals, and anyone with a gun in a camp will be considered a criminal in Anambra State, and the government and people will work with security agencies to flush them out.

He added that the state government shall also revoke and acquire any land found to be harboring criminals, while every community is required to provide information on any part of their land occupied by these criminals as camps, and if the community fails to do so, the government will take over such land.

He said the same applies to any buildings found to be harboring kidnappers and murderers who have laid siege on the state.

Soludo also added that while hotels are to find a way to get the identity of lodgers seeking their accommodation, fuel stations are to install CCTV cameras, and keep their recordings, which will be demanded by security agencies, during investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...