Gov Ortom fetes driver who employed him as bus conductor

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has celebrated his former boss, Mnenge Mtemave, for marking a positive impact in his life when he worked as a conductor.

Ortom feted the driver when he visited him at his residence in Ipav, Mbadim in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The governor had worked as a motor conductor to Mtemave, who was a driver at the Gboko Motor Park in the late 1970s, and early 1980s while growing up in Gboko town after dropping out of primary school.

During the celebration, attended by his contemporaries, Ortom noted that Mtemave invited him to work as a conductor and later taught him how to drive.

Ortom further noted that Mtemave later made him cashier and treasurer of all the monies they made weekly and gave him a blank cheque to spend at will, an opportunity he never took for granted but still went back to him to approve spending on his needs.

He, therefore, urged the people never to despise their little beginnings but to remain committed in their service to God, stressing that they should also seek formal education even at old age to brighten their fortunes.

Ortom further presented a Hilux Van to Mtemave and pledged to support him in any merchandise of his choice, even as he showered his former colleagues and the communities with cows, pigs, bags of rice, and cash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...