Gov Ortom condemns torching of Young Alhaji’s house

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the house of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, popularly known as Young Alhaji in Otukpo.

The Governor describes the torching of Young Alhaji’s house by yet-to-be-identified persons as unacceptable, barbaric and anti-democracy.

He called on security operatives to fish out perpetrators of the act and warns those causing unnecessary tension on account of political differences to desist or be prepared to face the long arm of the law.

Governor Ortom sympathized with Alhaji Abubakar and urged him not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident.

