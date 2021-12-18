Gov Lalong lifts curfew in Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has directed the total lifting of the curfew in Jos North, Jos South, and Bassa local government areas.

The governor gave the new directive after a State Security Council Meeting which was held at the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos.

After deliberations at the meeting and the advice of the security council, the governor directed that the curfew be lifted with effect from Friday 17th December 2021 until further notice.

He directed that in place of the curfew, the relevant security agencies should mount well-coordinated and round-the-clock checks in strategic areas of the state to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people during the Yuletide season.

He enjoined on security agencies to deploy intelligence to thwart any attempt by criminals who might want to perpetuate their nefarious activities during the season.

Meanwhile, the total ban on motorcycles within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis is still in force while their operations in other local government areas will stop at 8 pm.

Tricycles within the metropolis will continue to operate on the existing template of 6 am to 6 pm only.

While commending the citizens for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the period of the curfew, Lalong urged them to be security-conscious and highly vigilant against any suspected criminal activity in their domains, which should be reported quickly to security agencies to enable them to take swift action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...