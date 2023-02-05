Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gov Ishaku condemns killing of Taraba Monarch’s wives, children

News

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has condemned the gruesome killings of the two wives and five children of Suleiman Mohammed, the traditional ruler of Mutum-Biyu, in the Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

The monarch’s family, who were recently abducted in Jalingo, the state capital, were brutally murdered by the suspected kidnappers. Their decomposing remains were found in a forest.

The police are yet to make any arrests in connection to the crime.

Shocked by the incident, the state governor, through his Commissioner of Information and Reorientation, Lois Emmanuel, described the act as “barbaric, ungodly, inhuman and uncivilized.”

Ishaku, who spoke through a press statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, in Jalingo, regretted that the state government’s sustained efforts to rid the state of kidnappings and other forms of banditry were being thwarted by the recent developments.

He vowed not to relent in his determination to keep citizens safe.

He also vowed to network with the various security agencies in the state to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Ishaku urged security operatives to work round the clock in fishing out both the sponsors and the perpetrators of the crime.

Latest

Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Celebrity

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

0
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Celebrity

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

0
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Celebrity

BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

0
Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Celebrity

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

0
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Celebrity

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

0
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Celebrity

BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

0
Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.
Celebrity

Adekunle Gold Celebrates First Anniversary of ‘Catch Me if You Can’ Album

0
Adekunle Gold is a proud papa as his baby, 'Catch Me if You Can' is a year old already.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Read more

Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
Read more

Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: