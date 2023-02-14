Search
Emmanuel Offor
Gov Ikpeazu warns against proposed coronation of Emir of Aba

News

The Abia State Government has frowned at the proposed coronation of one Sarki Shehu Bello 11 as the Emir of Aba emirate council without recourse to the state government.

The Government warned all involved in the unauthorized and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

In a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem on Monday, against the proposed coronation, the government directed the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation warning that there is nothing like Aba Emirate council in Abia State.

The government of Abia State further warned all residents, especially those residing in the Aba metropolis to be law-abiding.

The statement released by Ezem read, “law enforcement agents have been directed to swing into action and ensure that no such event capable of breaching the existing peace in the state takes place in Aba or any part of the state”.

