Gov Ikpeazu, Kalu reward Enyimba after triumph over Ittihad

Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has rewarded Enyimba FC for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup victory against Al Ittihad SC.

Enyimba on Sunday won 2-0 against their Libyan opponents in the play-off tie at the Enyimba Stadium with Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mbaoma finding the net.

In a measure of appreciation and support, Dr. Ikpeazu has rewarded the team with a financial donation.

Chairman of Enyimba FC, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu acknowledged the donation, saying: “We cannot thank our Governor enough for this immense gift. We are all very happy about it and I know that this will go a long way to sustain the positive spirit that is in the team.

“Our Governor has always held this team dear to his heart and this gesture shows how dearly he loves the club. On our part, we will continue to work hard to bring glory to this great State.”

“We are very thankful to the former Governor for remembering Enyimba at this crucial stage. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a man whose love for football has never been in doubt that is why he is a Pillar of Sports in Africa. His gift is a big boost to the players,” Anyansi said.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled that the first between Al Ittihad of Libya and Enyimba must hold on the weekend of December 17 to 19.

