Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gov Diri loses father

Lifestyle

Pa Abraham Diri, the father of the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, is dead.

Sources close to the government house in Yenogoa said the octogenarian died on Sunday.

A statement signed and by a family member, Mr Jothan Diri, confirmed the death.

The statement reads: “With a deep feeling of loss, the Diri Family of Kalama-Owei Wari in Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State announces the sudden passage of our patriarch, Lay Reader, Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri.”

Pa Abraham Diri who died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the age of 88 years, was a retired headmaster, a devout Christian, a man of exemplary humility and the father of Douye Diri, the Bayelsa State Governor.

According to the statement, funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Latest

Politics

I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

0
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come...
News

Lagos Govt shuts Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran’s death

0
The Lagos State government has ordered the closure of...
News

Governors raise alarm over CBN-induced recession

0
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the...
Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

0
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come...
News

Lagos Govt shuts Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran’s death

0
The Lagos State government has ordered the closure of...
News

Governors raise alarm over CBN-induced recession

0
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the...
Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I no longer believe in Buhari’s leadership – El-Rufai

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come hard on the presidency, saying he no longer believes in the leadership of President Muhammadu...
Read more

Lagos Govt shuts Chrisland School over Whitney Adeniran’s death

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State government has ordered the closure of Chrisland School in Opebi, Ikeja, after the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran. The State Commissioner...
Read more

Governors raise alarm over CBN-induced recession

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the continuous scarcity of the N200, N500 and N1,000 new notes may lead to economic recession...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: