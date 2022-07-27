Gov Bello confirms two Presidential guards killed by terrorists from Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has expressed grief over the death of Nigerian Army Officers killed in an ambush on the Presidential Guard Brigade on Sunday by suspected terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bello spoke in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Army Officers were ambushed after they responded to a distress call from the Nigeria Law School, Bwari.

Governor Bello stated that it was more saddening to find out that two out of the fallen gallant officers: Captain Samuel Attah and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman, were illustrious sons of Kogi State.

Bello condemned the terrorists ambush, describing it as a dastardly act and a show of cowardice, while urging authorities to expedite actions and ensure the arrest of those responsible and also forestall any future occurrence.

He added that the concern of incessant but cowardly uncoordinated attacks by terrorists must receive keen attention.

The governor also called for brutal response from respective security agencies, asserting that the Nigerian internal sovereignty must not be at the mercy of criminal elements.

Bello commiserated with the families of the deceased, particularly the father of Suleiman, retired Colonel Suleiman Babanawa from Okpo, Olamaboro Local Government Area, and Captain Samuel Attah from Ibaji Local Government Area of the state.

He also extended his commiseration to the Nigeria Army over the death of some of its finest Officers.

Bello prayed for God to grant the fallen Officers eternal rest and that every person hurt by their shocking and painful demise should receive succour from their pains.

