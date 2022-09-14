Gov Ayade locks out civil servants over lateness

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Wednesday morning locked out civil servants working in the Government House, Calabar for coming late to work.

The governor, who was in the office before 8am, ordered the Chief Security Officer to lock the gate and not allow any one coming after 8am to enter the premises.

Several workers who were locked out could be seen hanging around the entrance gate of the state Government House while others moved towards Chieftaincy Affairs office.

The governor has been known to reward hardworking civil servants during his two stints at the helm of affairs in the oil-rich state.

