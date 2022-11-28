Gov Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has announced three appointments few hours after he was sworn in.

Adeleke, in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo, appointed a former chairman of Osogbo Local Government Council, Mr Kassim Akinleye, as the Chief of Staff.

He also approved the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye as Secretary to the State Government while Mr Olawale Rasheed is Chief Press Secretary.

All appointments take immediate effect.

A businessman turned politician, Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth executive Governor of Osun on Sunday.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo, administered the oath in the capital Osogbo.

