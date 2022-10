Adeyinka Alaseyori and her husband, Dave, have welcomed their second child together.

The popular gospel singer took to her Instagram page on Saturday, 22 October, 2022 to announce the birth of the baby girl.

“To God alone be all the glory. It ended in praise,” the singer captioned the video shared on her Instagram page.

Celebrities in the entertainment industry, who took to her comment section, congratulated the singer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkAFykMIbpO/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...