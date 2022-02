Tim Godfrey is officially off the market as he has asked his girlfriend, ‘EKJ’ to marry him.

The gospel singer made the announcement on his Instagram, posting photos from the proposal.

Tim Godfrey stated that meeting his now fiancée completely changed his life and asides from giving his life to Jesus Christ, asking her to be his wife has been the next best thing.

