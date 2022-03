Tim Godfrey has finally unveiled his fiancée and soon-to-be Mrs, Erica to his teeming social media fans.

The Gospel singer who announced his engagement on Instagram back in February shared photos of himself and his lover on the photos sharing app.

Tim Godfrey wrote,

“Just take a look at the person I get to do life with!!! @ericakatrina_, you’re my greatest reward from God! I Love You My still waters.”

