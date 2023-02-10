Gospel Singer Sinach, Appointed Ambassador by Dominican Republic

Sinach Joseph aka Sinach has been appointed an ambassador by the government of the commonwealth of Dominica.

The gospel singer shared the news via her verified Instagram page on Thursday night, February 9, 2023.

Sinach reposted an article on her appointment which she revealed was contained in a letter signed by Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and presented by Janet Charles, the Acting High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the UK.

The Prime Minister noted that the role was created to repackage and reposition Dominica as a premier tourist and investment destination.

