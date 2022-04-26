Gospel Singer Obiwon Reacts to Rema Confession About Starting His Music Career in Church

Obiora Obiwon took to social media to react to a confession by rave of the moment singer, Rema.

The gospel artiste posted his response to the Mavin Records act’s revelation of switching to secular music from the gospel side.

While appearing on Rubnin’ Minds on Channels Television on Sunday, Rema had said he started his career from the church but made the switch to secular music.

He said, “I was still in Benin when that switch happened. A lot of people thought that when I got signed, I started deviating.

“No. Actually, life was tough in Benin. I’m not that guy to ask the people in church to pay me because I’m doing God’s work.

“Right there in Benin, I started going to competitions, going to bars, lounges, political rallies; just trying to get on the stage and hold a microphone, to at least get sprayed some money to come back home and feed my family, because we were going through tough times.”

Obiwon who switched from secular music to being a gospel singer said, “Question to Christian creatives and Gospel Music stakeholders: How can we change the narrative?

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not implying that everything “secular” is bad. However, stories like this, (which are more preponderant), send the wrong signal down the line to a whole generation as regards dedicating one’s art to the faith they profess and live by.

“If we are being effective in our witness as Christians, why aren’t we hearing more stories of sons who answered the call to switch and use their art to proclaim the gospel that saved them? Thoughts?”

