Gospel Singer Monique Gifts Mother A Duplex for Birthday

Monique pulled a huge surprise on her mother for the latter’s birthday with her generous gift.

The gospel singer who is married to former musician, Rasqui, gifted her mother a duplex.

The ‘Kabiyesi’ crooner shared a video of the moment her mum received the surprise, laying down on the floor to thank God for it.

Monique posted the clip of them walking through the house and disclosed that she was thrilled to see the smile on her mother’s face. She added that the furniture for the brand new house was on the way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...