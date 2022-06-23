Thursday, June 23, 2022
Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Announces Engagement

Mercy Chinwo is off the market as her man has gotten on bended knees to pop the question.

The former singing reality TV contestant cum gospel singer known for popular hits such as ‘Jesus You Love Me Too Much” is engaged to Pastor of My Water Brook Church, Pastor Blessed.

Mercy announced her engagement via her Instagram page and shared stunning photos from her engagement shoot.

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thought of doing the next phase and and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real. I love you sweet,” she captioned the post.

