Frank Edwards received a message from ‘R.Kelly’ and his response is not what you would have expected.

The gospel singer posted a screenshot from an Impersonator of the American singer who is in jail for sexual assault charges.

In his badly written message to Frank Edwards, ‘R.Kelly’ had requested a $100 assistance from him, noting that the contribution would go towards his legal fees.

The Nigerian singer has simply replied the request with, “you no well.”

