Gospel Singer Dunsin Oyekan Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Dunsin Oyekan had a close shave with death but thankfully survived it and is alive and well to testify.

The gospel singer was involved in a ghastly car accident on Saturday, September 3, involving his Toyota Prado SUV and a trailer truck along the Ishara area of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Taking to his Instagram page, he said, “Indeed God is Sweet to Worship(OLUWADUNSIN). God is my glory, the lifter up of my head.

“The keeper of Isreal neither sleeps nor slumber, he watches over his word to perform it.

“Glory to God now and forever more. I remain in awe of God!!!

I’m perfectly ok. Body, Soul and Mind.”

