One of the leading names on the Nigerian gospel music scene, Chioma Jesus, clocked the golden age of 50 on Saturday, February 12.

The anointed singer shared stunning photos of herself on her Instagram page to celebrate her golden jubilee.

Chioma Jesus expressed her gratitude to God for the grace of hitting the 50-year mark as she struck different poses in an ethereal background, wearing colourful maxi dresses.

See her photos below.

