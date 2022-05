Chandler Moore and his beautiful wife, Hannah Grace have welcomed their first child together.

The Maverick City singer who already has a son from a previous relationship welcomed a bouncing baby girl back in April.

Chandler Moore announced the birth of his daughter with several black and white photos on his Instagram page. He revealed the newborn’s name as Krue Grace Moore and captioned the post,

“Krue Grace Moore. 4/13/22. 9:12pm. I’m obsessed with her. I’ll try words later.

