Gospel Rapper Lecrae Christens Himself Nigerian Names After Visit

Lecrae has christened himself Nigerian names following his visit to the country.

The US Gospel rapper announced that he is now – Adewale Obinna – after finding out through DNA test that his ancestors came from Nigeria.

The Grammy award winning singer shared new photos of himself, dressed in traditional aso-oke agbada with fila as he posed for the camera.

Lecrae spoke on the immense love and kindness like no other, he has experienced since landing Nigeria and thanked fellow gospel singers, Ada Ehi-Moses and Limoblaze for the hookup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...