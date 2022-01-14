Gospel artiste, Muyiwa Olarewaju, conferred with OBE by Queen Elizabeth

British-Nigerian gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju, has been garlanded with the OBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

The medal was handed out by Prince William at a ceremony on the 12th of January 2022, Pulse writes.

Olarewaju who has been a BBC One talent show judge and radio host and has been hugely instrumental in popularising the gospel music genre on a global scale by mixing traditional gospel music with elements from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, with soul, R&B and pop.

He brought a unique flavor to music fans around the world as he’s toured with legends such as Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey.

During a colourful career, the Nigerian-born Brit worked alongside superstars Bob Dylan and Lauryn Hill.

