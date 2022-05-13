Google unveils new pixel watch

Google has unveiled its first smartwatch at its annual developer conference.

The Google Pixel Watch combines its own Wear operating system with Fitbit health tracking.

Fitbit was acquired by Google for $2.1bn in 2019.

The watch can be paired with Android devices only and is 4G-compatible, which means it can function on its own without being near a phone – but to do this it requires its own data plan.

Both the phone and watch would also need to be on the same network, Google said.

The tech giant did not reveal a price for the wearable, but it said would be a “premium product” when it launches in the autumn.

It faces stiff competition from the likes of Apple and Samsung, which are already market leaders in smartwatches.

There are already many third party Android watches which run on Google’s Wear operating system but so far Google has not had its own device..

Rick Osterloh, senior vice-president of devices and services at Google, said the combination of “Google’s ecosystem and Fitbit expertise” was what made the product unique.

Despite speculation that the Pixel Watch might also pair with Apple products, Google confirmed this will not be the case.

Google also announced two new Pixel phones – the budget Pixel 6a and premium Pixel 7, going on sale in July, a new Pixel tablet to be released in 2023, and updated earbuds, Pixel Buds Pro, with 11 hours battery life (or 7 hours with noise cancelling function activated).

