Google unveils Chrome OS for PCs and Macs

Google has announced early access to a new version of Chrome OS called Chrome OS Flex, and says it’s designed for businesses and schools.

According to Google’s blog post, the new operating system, designed to run on old PCs and Macs, can be installed “within minutes”.

Google said that Chrome OS Flex will look and feel identical to Chrome OS on a Chromebook — it’s built from the same code base and follows the same “release cadence.” It did caveat that some features may be dependent on the hardware of the PC you’re using.

Note that the OS is still in early access mode, so one may encounter bugs — but it can be booted directly from a USB drive before installing on a device.

